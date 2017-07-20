FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's VCI expects sector revenue to grow 5 pct in 2017
July 20, 2017 / 9:49 AM / a day ago

Germany's VCI expects sector revenue to grow 5 pct in 2017

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - VCI, Germany's chemicals and pharmaceutical companies association, said on Thursday it expects business to continue to do well in the second half of 2017 and raised its full-year revenue forecast to 5 percent.

Industry sales rose 3.5 percent in the first half of 2017, up from a March estimate of a 1.5 percent, the VCI lobby group said.

VCI said it expected output volumes to grow 1.5 percent and prices rise 3.5 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)

