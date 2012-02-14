BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 14 German trade union
IG BCE said on Tuesday it was seeking a 6 percent pay hike over
twelve months for the roughly 550,000 workers in the chemicals
sector.
In the last wage round in 2011, the union and employers
agreed a 4.1 percent increase for the sector over 15 months. IG
BCE had been seeking a 7 percent raise.
Negotiations for the chemicals sector are due to begin on
April 17 in the state of Hesse.
Wages for some 9 million German workers are up for
negotiation in the months ahead. Germany's two biggest unions,
IG Metall and Verdi, are seeking 6.5 percent pay rises for the
3.6 million workers in the engineering sector and 2 million in
the public sector.
History suggests the profitable engineering sector will
probably get just over half that, putting the average negotiated
raise for 2012 above both last year's 1.5 percent gain and an
expected euro zone inflation rate of some 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Brian Rohan)