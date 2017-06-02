BERLIN, June 2 China has agreed to delay and
soften planned electric vehicle quotas in response to complaints
from German carmakers who said the rules would discriminate
against them in their largest market, Handelsblatt reported on
Friday.
Beijing planned to require that 8 percent of all vehicles
sold by carmakers from January 2018 should be hybrid or
electric, a deadline that German manufacturers cannot hit.
After a meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Berlin on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said a "solution"
had been found, without giving details.
Maintaining and extending its current strong position in
China is crucial for Germany's auto industry, led by Volkswagen
, Daimler and BMW, and its
broader economy.
Handelsblatt, citing industry sources, said China had agreed
to delay the introduction of the rule by a year and allow firms
to make up for inadequate electric sales volumes later. Measures
were also being investigated to allow German firms to limit
their transfer of technology to China, Handelsblatt said.
