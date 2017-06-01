BERLIN, June 1 China will stick to its
commitments on climate change as set out in the Paris Agreement,
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Berlin on Thursday, hours
before President Donald Trump announces whether the United
States will withdraw from the deal.
"China will stand by its responsibilities on climate
change," Li told reporters in Berlin, according to a German
translation, adding it was standing by its international
responsibilities and also setting national targets.
Li made the comments at a joint news conference with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who welcomed his pledge.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Emma Thomasson)