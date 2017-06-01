BERLIN, June 1 Germany and China vowed to extend
their relationship in an increasingly uncertain global
environment, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.
"We are both ready to contribute to stability in the world,"
the Chinese premier told reporters, echoing comments made by
Merkel who said Germany should expand its partnership with China
at such a time.
The two addressed a wide range of other issues from free
trade, electro-mobility and diplomatic efforts to solve the
North Korea crisis, where Merkel said Germany could get
involved.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Emma Thomasson)