German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pose for media before the opening ceremony of the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany The global debt crisis is not over and risks to the world economy persist, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday during a visit to Germany.

Wen also said in a speech at the opening of the Hanover trade fair that China would continue its reforms and the opening up of its economy.

"Currently, the international financial crisis is not over and the global economic recovery is difficult and tortuous," Wen told the gathering that was also attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

