FRANKFURT Oct 16 A series of profit warnings by
German companies in recent days highlights the vulnerability of
small and midcap companies to emerging markets, which are now at
best seeing weaker growth.
Chip equipment maker Aixtron, car parts supplier
Leoni, construction machinery maker Wacker Neuson
and fashion house Hugo Boss lowered
expectations, all blaming developments in emerging markets and
particularly in China.
Aixtron illustrated the dangers of relying on one Chinese
customer after a shipment got delayed, while Hugo Boss saw its
sales drop on weaker spending by Chinese tourists, sparking a
sell off in the shares.
"We can't exclude that other bigger companies will lower
their outlook because of China," said Heino Ruland a equity
strategist at Frankfurt brokerage ICF.
Quarterly results from chemicals group BASF and
industrial gases group Linde expected in the last week
of October will be watched closely for the China impact.
The export-driven German economy has the highest exposure to
China of all European countries, alone supplying almost half of
all EU exports to the Asian country.
China was Germany's fourth-largest export market last year
after France, the United States and Britain, accounting for 74.5
billion euros ($84.6 billion) or 6.5 percent of total exports,
according to data from the German Federal Statistical Office.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to
grow 6.8 percent this year, cooling from 7.3 percent in 2014 and
the slowest pace in a quarter of a century, according to the
median forecast of 62 analysts.
Weak demand at home and abroad and a cooling property market
have weighed on activity, while a government anti-corruption
campaign has slowed new projects and dampened consumption.
Analysts at Barclays signalled that in the European
industrial sector companies with a presence in emerging markets
looked vulnerable ahead of the main crop of third-quarter
earnings.
"There has been no common thread across recent profit
warnings, but... Macro uncertainty has led customers to adopt a
"wait and see" approach to capex spending," they said in an
earnings preview note for the sector.
"We expect to see a sequential deterioration from Q2."
The Communist Party's central committee will meet from Oct.
26-29 to set out their latest Five-Year plan, a blueprint for
economic and social development between 2016 and 2020.
"This causes extra restraint and uncertainty," said
Brokerhaus ICF's Ruland, adding that once the plan was ready the
mood should ease.
