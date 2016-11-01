BEIJING Nov 1 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel met China's trade minister for talks in "a very good
atmosphere" on Tuesday, his deputy said, on the first day of a
trip to Beijing marked by tensions over corporate takeovers.
Prior to his trip with 60 business executives from Germany,
Gabriel ratcheted up tensions with Beijing by putting the brakes
on the latest Chinese takeovers of German technology companies.
Talks on Tuesday between Gabriel and Chinese Trade Minister
Gao Hucheng overran, meaning the two ministers were not able to
give the opening speeches at a German-Chinese Economic
Committee, German officials said.
"I don't see that as an affront," German state secretary
Matthias Machnig said of Gabriel's no-show for his speech. "That
won't put too much of a burden on German-Chinese relations."
Gabriel and Gao held good talks "in a very good atmosphere",
Machnig said. Later on Tuesday, Gabriel is due to meet Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang.
Gabriel's trip comes a week after his ministry withdrew
approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy chip
equipment maker Aixtron, citing new security
concerns.
The government is also scrutinising the sale of Osram's
general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a
consortium of Chinese buyers.
