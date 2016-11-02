BEIJING Nov 2 China has promised that German
carmakers will not be discriminated against in the electric-car
market, Germany's economy minister said in Beijing on Wednesday.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel met with Chinese
Industry Minister Miao Wei on a trip to Beijing, where they
discussed China's plans to set quotas for electric cars and
attach conditions that worry German auto makers.
The quotas would require that a certain number of cars built
in China be zero-emission vehicles, starting in 2018, regardless
of who builds them, the Germany newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported on Tuesday, citing a draft law by the Beijing
government.
Carmakers not complying with the quotas system could be
forced to curtail production in China, the newspaper said,
without being more specific.
Miao "indicated that he does not share the impression that
we have, that our auto industry would be excluded in the
planning of new driving technology," Gabriel said.
Miao said any German carmaker that produced in China would
be treated on an equal basis with Chinese companies, Gabriel
added.
Volkswagen and Daimler have been
taking steps to expand capacity in China where strong auto
demand has helped carmakers offset falling sales in South
America and other regions. But electric-vehicle production
remains at a fledgling stage.
VW, Europe's biggest carmaker and one of the first global
automakers to set up production facilities in China during the
1980s, signed a preliminary deal with China's Anhui Jianghuai
Automobile (JAC Motor) only two months ago to
explore making electric cars in a joint venture.
The head of Germany's main car industry lobby on Tuesday
reiterated the significance of smooth business conditions in
China for Germany's auto firms.
"We count on China to ensure reliable competition and fair
market access also for non-Chinese companies, as well as to make
non-discriminating arrangements," Matthias Wissmann, president
of the VDA auto industry association said.
Global auto brands are only allowed to manufacture cars in
China through joint ventures with local partners and typically
are limited to two partners. VW already has joint ventures with
SAIC Motor and China FAW Group.
Gabriel said German automakers have no reason to be worried
that China would differentiate between German and Chinese firms.
"He said that was not the case," Gabriel told reporters,
adding that German companies were not obligated to use Chinese
suppliers.
