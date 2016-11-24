BERLIN Nov 24 Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong
on Thursday defended efforts by Chinese companies to take stakes
in German companies, saying such deals benefitted both sides.
"Concerns about a 'sell-off of Germany' are completely
unfounded," Liu told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper days after
news that U.S. authorities had recommended blocking the sale of
German chip equipment maker Aixtron by China's Fujian
Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC).
Liu said China would continue to encourage its firms to
invest in Germany despite the U.S. decision and a move earlier
this month by Germany Economy Minister Sigmal Gabriel to
withdraw approval of the 670-million-euro takeover deal.
The Chinese official met on Thursday in Hamburg with German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said Germany would
continue to welcome Chinese investments, but that such deal
could not be a 'one-way street.'
Gabriel made a similar point during a visit to China earlier
his month, urging the Chinese government to reduce barriers for
German firms wanting to do business there.
So far this year, Chinese investors have agreed 47 deals to
buy German targets, worth a total of 10.3 billion euros,
according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 29 deals worth 263
million euros in 2015.
Liu told the newspaper that Chinese firms accounted for less
than one percent of foreign investments in Germany, but German
firms had invested considerably more in China.
"If Chinese-German investments become more balanced and
frequent in both directions, then the economic cooperation of
both countries will lead to more advantages," she said.
Liu told the newspaper that Chinese investments in German
firms had helped stabilise those businesses, while opening up
new markets and securing employment.
Aixtron this week said it was in close touch with U.S. and
German authorities about answering their concerns about the
company's takeover by Fujian.
The company is seen as having a bleak future as a standalone
company as it struggles with overcapacity in a market dominated
by Chinese buyers.
Liu also warned the West against imposing anti-dumping
duties against Chinese steel.
"The improper use of measures aimed at supporting business
and trade, such as anti-dumping duties, would not be at all
helpful for solving overcapacity in the world steel industry,"
the paper quoted her as saying.
"Blaming the problems currently faced by European and U.S.
steel exporters on overcapacity in the Chinese steel industry
and its export subsidies is completely baseless and unfair," she
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)