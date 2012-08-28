BERLIN Aug 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
may raise the issue of foreign exchange rate flexibility for the
yuan currency when she visits China this week, a senior German
official said on Tuesday.
"We can't exclude that exchange rate flexibility will be
discussed," the official said at a government briefing before
Merkel leaves for China on Wednesday.
The official, who requested anonymity, added that Merkel
needed to convince China that the euro zone was a secure
investment after Chinese investors took losses during the
restructuring of Greece's debt.
High interest rates on Italian and Spanish bonds made them
an attractive investment for Chinese investors, the official
said.
Planemaker Airbus is "optimistic" about securing deals to
sell planes to China during the trip. Tom Enders, chief
executive of EADS, parent company of the Toulouse-based
Airbus, is due to join the large business delegation
accompanying Merkel to China.
On Monday, industry sources said Airbus hoped to win orders
to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China during the Merkel trip.