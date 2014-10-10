BERLIN Oct 10 German Economy and Energy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel voiced support on Friday for a free
trade agreement between the European Union and China, saying
such a deal would be a "big step forward".
The EU agreed in March during a visit by Chinese President
Xi Jinping to consider a free trade deal with Beijing at some
point in the future, but details remain vague at this point.
Speaking at a conference in Berlin ahead of talks between
the German and Chinese governments, Gabriel also urged China to
do away with barriers to foreign firms.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)