BERLIN, March 16 Germany's federal government
has shelved a plan to boost electric car sales via corporate tax
breaks because it could not secure the consent of state
governments whose coffers stood to lose revenue, officials said
on Monday.
The Berlin government of conservative Chancellor Angela
Merkel wants to have 1 million electric cars on German roads by
2020, but some critics say the goal looks unrealistic.
In December, the cabinet agreed plans to reduce annual CO2
emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020 to help Europe's
biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change.
As part of this plan, the governing coalition of Christian
Democrats and Social Democrats announced new steps such as
allowing the owners of electric company cars to offset half the
cost of the vehicle against tax.
However, this plan has now been put on ice for the time
being, a government official told Reuters, confirming German
media reports.
One reason for the move was that Merkel's government was
unable to reach a deal with state governments that would have
been be affected by the tax shortfalls, the official said.
