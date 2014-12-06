FRANKFURT Dec 6 Germany's new, lower targets
for CO2 emissions will further curb demand for carbon permits
and undermine Europe's already dysfunctional emission trading
system, the EU's new energy commissioner told a German
newspaper.
"The agreed additional emission reductions in the power
plant sector are also causing a further decline in demand for
certificates," Miguel Canete, EU Commissioner for Climate Action
and Energy, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"This has an impact on the Emissions Trading System (ETS)
which we will closely examine as part of the ETS review," he
added.
Germany's cabinet agreed plans on Wednesday to reduce CO2
emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020 to help Europe's
biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change.
The ETS puts a price on carbon by obliging more than 11,000
power plants and manufacturers, as well as airlines, to acquire
permits to cover the greenhouse gases they emit. But Europe's
recession has resulted in a massive oversupply of permits in the
system, causing the price of allowances to tumble
below 7 euros from over 30 euros in 2008.
The Commission has proposed plans to remove the glut of
carbon permits that is depressing the market, but member states
have yet to agree how quickly to implement them.
A carbon price of around 30 euros per tonne is needed to
drive investment in onshore wind generation, the International
Energy Agency has said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)