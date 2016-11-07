BERLIN Nov 7 The German government has reached a tentative agreement on a Climate Action Plan that is aimed at reducing C02 emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and includes targets for all sectors, government officials said on Monday.

Most ministers had already voted in favour of the new plan and a veto by the remaining ministers was unlikely, senior government officials told Reuters. They said the cabinet was expected to approve the plan on Wednesday.

The plan now includes CO2 reduction targets for all sectors through 2030, provisions that had initially been dropped, a draft seen by Reuters showed.

The plan lays out how Europe's biggest economy will move away from fossil fuels and achieve its objective of a 95 percent cut in CO2 emissions by 2050. It is based on pledges made as part of a global climate treaty clinched in Paris last December.

If approved, Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks could present Germany's Climate Action Plan at the next round of global climate talks to be held in Morocco this week. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)