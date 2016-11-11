BERLIN Germany's ruling coalition reached agreement on a flexible climate action plan with CO2 reduction goals for economic sectors, with their impact on jobs and society to be reviewed in 2018, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 by 80 to 95 percent," government spokesman Georg Streiter told a news conference, adding the government would evaluate the impact and efficacy of the agreed measures on a regular basis.

"Especially the sector targets, included in the climate protection plan, will be subject of a comprehensive impact assessment," Streiter said. He said the government agreed that the reduction targets could be adjusted in 2018.

The deal ends weeks of wrangling between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats and the centre-left Social Democrats, junior partner in her "grand coalition".

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Andrea Shalal)