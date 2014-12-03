* Plan foresees 78 mln tonne cut in CO2 emissions by 2020
* Activists attack package for not cutting coal fast enough
* German plan comes amid global talks in Peru
(Adds quotes, reaction)
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Dec 3 Germany's cabinet approved a new
plan on Wednesday to slash CO2 emissions in order to meet its
ambitious climate targets, but environmental groups criticised
the government for not going further in reducing its reliance on
coal-fired power plants.
The package, which includes an energy efficiency programme
that could trigger billions of euros in investment, is essential
if Germany is to hit its goal of a 40 percent drop in emissions
by 2020 from 1990 levels. The broader EU is aiming to cut
emissions by the same amount by 2030.
"This is the most comprehensive climate protection package
that a German government has ever presented," said Environment
Minister Barbara Hendricks.
She said if no additional steps were taken, Germany,
Europe's biggest economy, would miss its target by between five
and eight percentage points and all relevant sectors, from power
to transport, must contribute.
Environmental groups said the steps were not ambitious
enough. A group of 50 activists set off black smoke outside
Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in Berlin and shouted: "Exit
coal to protect the climate!"
Coal accounts for about a third of Germany's CO2 emissions.
The steps send a signal to global talks underway in Lima,
Peru, which are meant to lay the groundwork for a U.N. deal on
climate change next year.
After the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, the
conservative Merkel accelerated a shift into renewables and away
from nuclear and fossil fuels.
The closely-watched experiment, known as the "Energiewende"
or energy shift, has hit traditional energy firms, as seen by
utility E.ON's radical decision this week to spin off
its power plants.
Emissions are up again after sliding in the 1990s due to the
post-reunification modernisation of East German industry.
The most contested step is making coal plant operators
reduce emissions by at least 22 million tonnes, equivalent to
shutting about eight plants. This makes up over a quarter of the
78 million tonne reduction planned by 2020.
Industry groups say Merkel's plans will hurt the
export-oriented economy and jobs and that any output gap will be
offset by imports from fossil fuel plants in neighbouring
countries.
"I understand this is difficult for industry but we cannot
achieve our targets without a contribution from the power
sector," Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
The package envisages savings of 25-30 million tonnes of CO2
emissions via a national energy efficiency plan to modernise and
insulate buildings. It also includes incentives for electric
cars and stricter rules on fertilisers and waste.
The opposition Greens described the package as "a hodge
podge of nothingness".
For a FACTBOX on the steps, please click on
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, Thorsten Severin and
Markus Wacket; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Noah Barkin)