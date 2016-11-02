* Cabinet was due to approve climate action plan on
Wednesday
* Held up due to criticism from transport, agriculture
ministries
* Environment Min must go to Morocco climate talks empty
handed
BERLIN, Nov 2 Germany's environment minister on
Wednesday urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene in a
debate over a climate action plans after a row over how Germany
will curb CO2 emissions prompted the cabinet to delay approving
the proposals.
Barbara Hendricks, a member of the Social Democrats,
Merkel's junior coalition partner, had wanted her proposals for
Germany's Climate Action Plan for 2050 to be ready for the next
round of global climate talks in mid-November in Morocco.
But resistance from ministries led by Merkel's
conservatives, in particular the transport and agriculture
ministries, has led to a delay and means Hendricks will go to
the talks empty handed.
"If the chancellor's policy competence is worth something,
the proposal should have come back almost unchanged from the
ministries," Hendricks told the Funke Media Group, adding that
she had discussed her plan with the chancellery.
Merkel, once dubbed the "climate chancellor", has remained
noticeably absent in recent months from the debate over what is
intended to be German's plan to meet its ambitious climate
goals.
The plan lays out how Germany will move away from fossil
fuels and achieve its coal of cutting CO2 emissions by up to 95
percent by 2050. It is based on pledges made as part of a global
climate treaty clinched in Paris last December.
Following months of debate, the environment ministry has
already watered down its proposals by abandoning a timetable to
exit coal-fired power generation and scrapping C02 emissions
reduction goals for individual sectors.
Instead, the new version proposes measures to ensure Germany
will be "largely" greenhouse-gas neutral by the middle of this
century.
Hendricks urged other ministries to take Germany's climate
commitments seriously: "Some people still seem to believe that
climate protection is solely the pleasure of the environment
minister," she said.
"If we cannot reach a consensus on the way to exit coal,
legal regulations will inevitably become unavoidable. I want to
avoid this," she said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)