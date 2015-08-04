* Transport makes up 18 pct of German greenhouse gas emissions

Only sector where emissions continue to rise vs 1990

BERLIN Aug 4 The German transport sector needs to step up efforts to combat climate change, the Environment Agency said on Tuesday, blaming an increase in freight transport and a trend towards more powerful, heavier cars for a rise in emissions.

Transport, which accounts for almost a fifth of Germany's overall greenhouse emissions, is the only sector that has not managed to reduce its emissions compared to 1990, the UBA agency said.

"Because more and more freight is being transported by road and the trend is going towards heavier cars with more horsepower, more economical engines have served little purpose for climate protection," said UBA president Maria Krautzberger.

Germany is home to many car manufacturers producing powerful vehicles, including Volkswagen, Daimler, Audi, Mercedes and BMW.

The agency called for more freight transport to be transferred to rail and ships after the number of goods transported by road rose by almost a third between 2000 and 2013.

It also suggested extending a road toll on lorries to vehicles that are heavier than 3.5 tonnes and called for tough CO2 limits for lorries.

Under a climate action programme agreed last December, the transport sector is obliged to cut CO2 emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2020 to ensure Europe's biggest economy meets ambitious targets to fight climate change.