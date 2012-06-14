By Elisa Oddone
| BERLIN, June 14
BERLIN, June 14 Germany should ban banks and
other financial institutions from investing in companies that
manufacture banned cluster bombs, which can kill and injure
civilians long after conflicts have ended, activists said in
Berlin on Thursday.
German campaign group Facing Finance and the largest Dutch
pacifist movement, KV Pax Christi, presented a report in Berlin
showing German companies had business relations worth more than
$550 million between 2009 and 2012 with munitions producers
making cluster bombs.
"This money comes from its multinational financial services
company Allianz and the country's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank,"
said Thomas Kuechenmeister from Facing Finance, which campaigns
against companies investing in firms that profit from violations
of human rights.
Cluster bombs are deployed both from the air and from the
ground and release hundreds of smaller bombs, which sometimes
fail to explode when they hit the ground. This poses a
particular threat to children who can be attracted by their
toy-like appearance and bright colours.
The Oslo Convention of 2008 - negotiated outside the United
Nations framework by a group of countries keen to get quick
action on the weapons - banned their use, production and
transfer and laid down timetables for stockpile destruction.
The Bundestag, or lower house, failed to approve a motion to
ban cluster bombs earlier this year. But Gerhrard Schick, a
member of parliament for the German Greens, said his party
planned to present the bill again soon to bring Germany in line
with the Oslo Convention.
Asked about the report, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told
Reuters the bank had started a campaign in 2008 called 'No Go
Policy' against financing the production, distribution and trade
of cluster bombs, a policy which was further tightened in 2011.
"Deutsche Bank can only enter new contracts with these
companies when they decidedly commit themselves to leave this
business area. However, contracts stipulated from before this
policy became effective are obviously still fulfilled," the
spokesman said.
Allianz has followed the same path.
"Since January last year the public funds of AllianzGI
Europe cannot invest in producers of cluster munitions and those
funds were respectively reorganised. Investments of this sort
will be also ruled out from the investments of Allianz's
insurance funds through a guideline," said an Allianz spokesman.
"If countries around Germany like Belgium, Ireland, Italy,
Luxembourg and in the near future Switzerland and the
Netherlands can do it, so can Germany," KV Pax Christi's Roos
Boer told reporters in Berlin.
(Reporting By Elisa Oddone; Editing by Stephen Brown and Jon
Hemming)