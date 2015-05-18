(Adds further details)
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN May 18 Germany plans to force coal-fired
power plant operators to reduce their CO2 emissions by 2020 by
less than previously planned, according to an economy ministry
document seen by Reuters on Monday, bowing to opposition from
within the industry.
Thousands of coal workers marched in Berlin last month to
protest against plans to slap a levy on the oldest and most
polluting power plants, which unions say could put 100,000 jobs
at risk.
The levy is aimed at forcing coal operators to slash their
emissions and stop Germany from falling short of its target to
cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2020 compared to 1990
levels.
But RWE, the country's largest power producer,
warned the measure would lead to the immediate closure of its
lignite-fired power plants.
In an attempt to defuse the situation, the economy ministry
now plans to require coal plant operators to cut their emissions
by 16 million tonnes by 2020, compared with a previous target of
at least 22 million tonnes, according to the document.
Under the original proposal power plants older than 20 years
were required to pay a penalty on CO2 emitted above a limit of
seven million tonnes per gigawatt of installed capacity, with
the oldest power plants receiving even lower exemptions.
The new proposal has raised the amount of CO2 older power
stations are able to emit before the penalties kick in.
"Increasing the amount that is exempt by almost a third will
significantly increase the profitability of older power
stations," the document said.
Generators E.ON and Vattenfall declined
to comment. RWE was not immediately available for comment.
The government now plans to achieve the remaining six
million tonnes of CO2 emission cuts for the energy sector by
promoting the use of more environmentally-friendly combined heat
and power plants, government sources said.
However the proposal is yet to be approved by the
Chancellor's office and other ministries, they said.
(Writing by Caroline Copley; Additional reporting by Tom
Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Stephen Brown and Greg Mahlich)