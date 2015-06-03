(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BERLIN, June 3 Germany's environment minister criticised alternative suggestions for how to cut CO2 emissions from the coal sector on Wednesday, saying they would lead to higher electricity prices and burden the public purse.

The economy ministry has proposed slapping penalties on the oldest and most polluting power plants, as part of targets to cut carbon dioxide emissions from the coal sector by a further 22 million tonnes by 2020.

But the measure has met with fierce criticism from the industry, which warns it could put up to 100,000 jobs at risk and lead to the closure of lignite-fired power plants.

As an alternative to the coal levy, the mining, chemical and energy trade union IG BCE has suggested introducing a scrappage bonus for old heating systems as well as grants for combined heat and power plants, which are more environmentally friendly.

An alternative economy ministry paper has suggested promoting combined heat and power plants alongside a programme for electric cars.

Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said these suggestions would entail higher costs and noted that the building and transport sectors already had their own targets to reduce their own CO2 emissions.

"I believe that we should make every effort to wangle something that is acceptable for employees, but also for the electricity price and the public budget," she told Reuters.

The original coal levy was aimed at forcing coal plant operators to slash their emissions as part of a national climate package to stop Germany from falling short of its target to cut greenhouse gases by 40 percent by 2020, from 1990 levels. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Caroline Copley; Editing by Susan Fenton)