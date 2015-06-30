* Reserve option looks set to be favoured over coal levy
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, June 30 German utilities hope the
government will drop a plan to slap carbon levies on coal-fired
power plants on Wednesday, but compensating the companies to
move aging capacity to a reserve scheme instead would create new
problems.
Analysts warn that safeguarding the utilities' income stream
could drive up climate protection costs and hurt consumers, and
prevent the depressed power market from shedding overcapacity.
The government had announced a target to cut emissions from
the coal sector by an additional 22 million tonnes, to achieve a
national CO2 curb of 40 percent by 2020, but mass protests
against the plan as states, unions and the utility companies
fretted about the demise of brown coal mining and power
generation and resulting job losses, prompted a rethink.
Economy minister Sigmar Gabriel has said that in coalition
talks on Wednesday he will consider an alternative.
"There will probably be a solution centred around the idling
of brown coal plants against compensation," said Roland Vetter,
head of research at energy risk management firm CF Partners.
"It may make sense politically, but it is not economic and
not the best solution for climate policy," he said.
Unconfirmed media reports say the utilities may now be
allowed to move 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of old coal-fired capacity
into a reserve scheme in the coming years, netting a few hundred
million euros in the process.
The plan would involve plants owned by RWE,
Vattenfall Europe and Saxony-based Mibrag.
The utility companies have been lobbying hard against the
levy and demand compensation for the alternative reserve option.
All three firms declined comment on specifics of their demands
and of the assets in question.
"For RWE ... it (the reserve scheme) is a much more
favourable scenario than the original proposal of a carbon
levy," said Citi Research in a note.
Vattenfall would stand a much better chance of selling its
German brown coal plants under the new scenario than under the
coal levy plan, which had scared off investors.
Gabriel has suggested that for Germany to meet its climate
goals without the coal levy it would need to find additional CO2
savings via a possible tripling of subsidies for environmentally
friendly combined heat and power (CHP) plants to 1.5 billion
euros ($1.68 billion) a year, borne by consumers.
CHP plants running on gas could gradually replace those run
on more polluting coal. Gas producers like Norway's Statoil
have welcomed Germany's plans to phase out coal as
positive for gas but chances for weak gas demand to recover
significantly would be limited, analysts say.
Gabriel might also launch a "cash for conkers"-style system
to swap old heating systems in homes and buildings, but at huge
cost to state coffers.
A government paper seen by Reuters said the plan alone might
cost 5 billion euros from the budget up to 2020, not counting
additional levies on the electricity price.
For utility companies, shifting 2.7 GW of thermal capacity
into a reserve scheme would only remove 1.5 percent of Germany's
total nominal capacity. So utilities are unlikely to see a sharp
rebound in wholesale power prices, which are half their levels
in 2011, held down by oversupply, slack demand and competition
from renewables.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
