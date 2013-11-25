* Meat from animals fed with GMOs should be labelled
* No coalition agreement yet on GMO cultivation
HAMBURG Nov 25 A new German grand coalition
government would seek tougher regulations in the European Union
for labelling of meat from farm animals that have eaten
genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), a policy draft showed.
Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD)
are starting a decisive week of German coalition talks and are
negotiating policies.
"The coalition would seek an EU labelling duty for products
from animals which have been fed with genetically-modified
plants," said a draft of a coalition agricultural policy
document seen by Reuters on Monday.
Any such policy would have to be agreed and approved by the
European Union via a lengthy process.
If introduced, the labels could potentially have a
significant impact on livestock production as many European
consumers might be reluctant knowingly to eat GMO-fed meat.
Currently most soybean-based animal feed, which is mainly
imported from the United States and South America, contains GMOs
while other grains that are often domestically grown for animal
feed mostly do not. Soy-based feed is valued and widely used for
its high protein content.
A new coalition would retain the policy of zero-tolerance of
non-approved GMOs in human food, it said.
Chancellor Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) beat
the SPD in an election two months ago but failed to secure a
parliamentary majority, forcing her into prolonged talks with
her arch-rivals.
The parties are expected to overcome their remaining
differences and divide up cabinet posts this week.
The draft agricultural policy document said the
conservatives and SPD have not yet been able to agree whether to
continue current German policy restricting GMO cultivation.
A decision will be made later about whether Germany would
make use of possible new EU rules which would enable countries
to prevent farmers from growing GMO crops even if they had been
approved for cultivation at EU level, the document said.
Former German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner had taken a
tough stand against GMO cultivation but she left the government
after the German election in September to return to local
politics.
A new coalition would start a new initiative to improve
welfare of farm animals, the document said. Restrictions on use
of antibiotics on farm animals agreed before the election will
be introduced as planned, it said.
The coalition would also press for an EU-wide ban on animal
cloning and an EU ban on imports of cloned animals or their
meat, it said.
The coalition would also seek EU-wide freedom from patent
laws on conventional plant seeds.
Some seed companies have caused controversy by seeking to
stop farmers producing seeds which are patented.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Editing
by Anthony Barker)