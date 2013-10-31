BERLIN Oct 31 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
faces opposition from some of her own conservative lawmakers to
any move to back EU plans to prop up carbon prices, according to
an internal party document.
In a paper by pro-business conservative politicians, some of
whom are involved in coalition talks with the centre-left Social
Democrats, they objected to a European Commission plan to delay
the sale of some carbon permits in the Emissions Trading Scheme.
The plan has been stalled for months partly because Berlin
has withheld backing due to differences within Merkel's outgoing
centre-right government, but since her September election, there
have been signs that a possible 'grand coalition' between her
conservatives and the SPD may embrace 'backloading.
"Emissions trading is the most effective market instrument
to reduce greenhouse emissions and to achieve our climate
goals," the three politicians said in the paper, dated Oct. 30,
adding they wanted to strengthen the instrument.
"We reject belated political intervention, like
'backloading' and 'set-aside' in the current trading period to
2020 as it would lead to an additional burden on consumers and
companies and undermine the confidence of market participants in
the system."
Carbon markets are highly sensitive to the backloading
proposal. While the lawmakers who wrote the paper have some
influence among conservatives, they are not key decision-makers.
Merkel this month said a degree of 'backloading' is needed
and documents prepared for coalition talks from both Merkel's
conservatives and the SPD have been supportive of the idea.
Coalition talks are in progress and likely to take several
more weeks. The group of lawmakers also said they wanted quick
reductions in the incentives offered to green power producers.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Stephen Brown and Elizabeth Piper)