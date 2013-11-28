* Coalition deal makes joint federal-regional bond possible
By Rene Wagner
BERLIN, Nov 28 Germany's Social Democrats see a
chance to introduce joint federal-regional bonds through their
coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, a
senior party figure said on Thursday.
The party has long argued for such bonds, which would lend
German states the Berlin government's high creditworthiness, in
order to help the regions lower their financing costs.
Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of North
Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, told Reuters
provisions to create a real so-called "Deutschlandbond" were
included in the 185-page contract signed on Wednesday.
"The coalition treaty puts high value on consolidating the
overall public budget," said Walter-Borjans, who helped
negotiate the deal as part of the finance working group. "That
includes using all possibilities to reduce the interest rate
burden, as real Deutschlandbonds would allow."
Germany's triple-A rated government issued a bond with 10
regions earlier this year, their first together, but underwrote
only its fraction of the debt, rejecting joint liability.
Deutschlandbonds carrying a full federal guarantee would
help states such as highly-indebted Berlin benefit from
record-low financing costs for the German government, widely
viewed as the safest credit in the crisis-hit euro zone.
Walter-Borjans, whose state would benefit from the federal
government allowing joint liability, said the term "financing
modalities and interest rate burden" included in the coalition
contract covered the possibility of a Deutschlandbond.
The treaty between the parties envisages a joint
federal-regional committee that will present its results on this
and other issues by 2016.
Germany has long opposed common bonds for countries in the
euro area, and so-called euro bonds have not made their way into
the coalition treaty, even though the Social Democrats once
argued for them. The fact that the federal government only took
a 13.5 percent stake in the bond earlier this year shows how
entrenched its opposition is even to joint liability within
Germany.
At issue is what would happen if one of the participating
parties defaulted. Berlin opposes joint liability on the euro
zone level without far more political and economic integration.
