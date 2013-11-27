* German deal risks hard-won competitiveness - analysts
* Berlin does not lead by example on economic reforms
* Grand coalition shies away from big reforms
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Nov 27 Germany's coalition deal rows
back on economic reforms introduced a decade ago that have been
credited with turning the former "Sick Man of Europe" into its
powerhouse, analysts and industry representatives said on
Wednesday.
Some even said the deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD),
clinched early on Wednesday, may endanger the country's
hard-earned competitiveness.
The pact, quickly dubbed a "lowest common denominator
agreement", also sets a poor example for the euro zone, where
Germany, Europe's largest economy, has insisted on painful
structural reforms to overcome the debt crisis, analysts added.
"At a time when other eurozone members are undertaking
important reforms to the welfare state, Germany is conspicuously
shirking them - and even back-pedalling on them," said Nicholas
Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"Germany is hardly leading by example on the structural
economic reform front," he added.
The deal includes a nationwide minimum wage of 8.50 euros
per hour to be phased in by 2017, a chance to retire at the age
of 63 for those who have worked for 45 years and higher pensions
for mothers whose children were born before 1992.
But analysts criticised a lack of imagination on how to
boost growth and employment and little clarity on investment in
infrastructure.
The "Agenda 2010" labour and welfare reforms launched by SPD
chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2003 have been credited with
helping Germany to an internationally envied - and at times
criticised - level of competitiveness.
Although the reforms cost the SPD dear, with members leaving
in droves since then, Merkel has promoted the measures as a
model for euro zone states such as Spain and France.
"MUDDLE ON FOLKS"
"In a nutshell: the new German government's message to
Europe is: 'muddle on folks'," ING economist Carsten Brzeski
wrote on Twitter. "Where are the structural reforms?"
For instance, industry has long complained that German
energy subsidies are too generous, have pushed up prices and may
force firms to move abroad if there is not a major reform.
As the coalition agreed not to increase taxes - a key demand
by the conservatives that forced the SPD to drop its campaign
pledge of higher taxes on the rich - finding money for
infrastructure, education and research was a balancing act.
The deal included additional spending of 23 billion euros
over the next four years, according to some sources, although
others put the price tag as high as 40 billion.
"The coalition treaty is missing the spirit of big ambition:
too little dynamism, too much turning backwards and too many
uncovered cheques," Hannes Hesse, head of Germany's engineering
industry association VDMA, said.
"There must be a question mark hanging over whether the
grand coalition will come through the next four years without
tax increases, given the planned billions of euros in extra
spending," he added.
Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank said that while lack of
ambition would likely not hurt the current moderate pickup, it
would be damaging in the next downturn.
Carsten Nickel, a political analyst at Teneo Intelligence,
said the deal acknowledged that the Agenda 2010 reforms had some
undesired side-effects that needed to be addressed.
"The introduction of a minimum wage acknowledges and cements
the fact that as a result of the reforms, Germany does have a
low-wage segment in its economy today," Nickel said.
Peter Bofinger, one of the so-called "wise men" council of
economic advisers to the government, disagreed: "The coalition
deal is characterised by the will of the parties to improve the
standard of living over the next four years."
But Bofinger added he would have wished for more on boosting
investment.