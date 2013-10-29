BERLIN Oct 29 Germany's centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD) will push for a quick reform of renewable energy
incentives in any deal to share power with Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives, according to SPD documents prepared for
coalition talks on Tuesday.
The goal is "agreement on the (main features of) a reform of
the Renewable Energy Law by Easter 2014", said the SPD documents
which were obtained by Reuters.
German industry will also have to share more of the cost of
the expansion of green energy, said the SPD, adding that it
envisaged the number of firms exempted from a surcharge for
renewable energy being reduced by more than half to about 1,000.
Energy policy is a crucial element of the coalition talks
but many points presented in the SPD paper did not appear wholly
incompatible with conservative ideas.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Stephen Brown)