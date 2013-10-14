BERLIN Oct 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to hold a third round of talks on Thursday to explore the possibility of forming a coalition government, party sources told Reuters.

Merkel needs to find a partner for her third term after she won September's election but fell short of an absolute majority. She meets the Greens for a second round of talks on Tuesday but is more likely to team up with the SPD, who came second.