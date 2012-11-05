(Adds reactions from government and opposition)
BERLIN, Nov 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
centre-right coalition reached agreement on Monday on
contentious social welfare issues that it hopes will bolster its
support in the countdown to federal elections next September.
After nearly eight hours of talks that underlined the degree
of discord simmering within her three-party government, Merkel
and other leaders agreed to scrap an unpopular health surcharge
and to introduce extra child benefits, coalition leaders said.
Merkel's junior coalition partners, the pro-business Free
Democrats (FDP), are particularly eager to impress voters after
opinion polls have regularly shown them failing to clear the
five percent threshold for staying in parliament next year.
The FDP has long had to accept that tax cuts, one of the
party's traditional policy cornerstones, are not possible at a
time of fiscal austerity, with Merkel leading the euro zone's
efforts to overcome its three-year-old sovereign debt crisis.
Instead, the FDP has pushed hard for abolition of the
10-euro-per-quarter payments for visits to the doctor, saying
they have spawned red tape without reducing waiting times.
Merkel's FDP health minister, Daniel Bahr, rejected the
centre-left opposition's charges that the deal amounted to an
attempt to bribe voters ahead of a state election in Lower
Saxony in January and federal elections in September.
"This is about helping our citizens. It's not about whether
opinion polls are better are worse from week to week but making
the right decision for Germany," Bahr told German radio.
The coalition, plagued by squabbles since taking power in
2009, aims to balance Germany's budget by 2014, helped by robust
economic growth that has bucked the euro zone trend, although
strong tax revenues are expected to tail off next year.
"HORSE-TRADING"
In return, the FDP reluctantly backed benefit payments for
parents who keep their toddlers at home, a policy championed by
the Christian Social Union (CSU), the conservative Bavarian
sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
Critics, including in the FDP, CDU and the opposition say
this will keep women out of the workplace and children of poorer
immigrants out of kindergartens where they would learn German
and integrate.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who have taken a
more assertive political stance since choosing former finance
minister Per Steinbrueck as their candidate for chancellor next
year, have vowed to challenge the child benefit plan in court.
The payments will only start from next August, shortly
before the federal election, to coincide with the deadline for
the government to provide kindergarten places for all toddlers.
SPD parliamentary floor leader Thomas Oppermann denounced
the coalition deal as political "horse-trading" and told German
radio: "Taxpayers will be financing this election gift".
In their talks, billed as the last chance to launch large
projects in this parliament, coalition leaders also spoke about
investment in transport and steps to help poorer pensioners.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, the FDP leader, said the
costs of the deal would be financed from the hefty surpluses of
health insurance schemes, meaning the changes "contribute
directly to the target of a balanced budget for 2014".
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, attending G20 talks in
Mexico, was absent from the meeting, but ensured there would be
no generous tax promises by bringing forward the balanced-budget
goal set by Germany's "debt brake" law by two years from 2016.
Merkel's conservatives remain the most popular force in
German politics with 38 percent support, an opinion poll
published showed on Sunday, well ahead of the SPD's 29 percent.
But the poll, published in the Bild am Sonntag newspaper,
confirmed the FDP, on just 4 percent, would fail to win seats in
the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament. The SPD's
favoured coalition partner, the Greens, were on 13 percent.
Such electoral arithmetic suggests Merkel might have to
build a 'grand coalition' with the centre-left SPD after the
2013 election, like the one she led from 2005 until 2009.
