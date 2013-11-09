BERLIN Nov 9 Germany's centre-left Social
Democrats hope to reach a deal to raise taxes on the rich even
though Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are opposed, an
SPD leader said on Saturday.
Merkel's conservatives emerged from the Sept. 22 election as
the largest force but need a coalition partner. The SPD was at
first reluctant to join Merkel in a reprise of the "grand
coalition" that ruled from 2005-09 but coalition talks are now
underway.
Andrea Nahles, deputy SPD leader and a likely minister in a
new government, renewed the demand from the SPD's left wing even
after chairman Sigmar Gabriel said it was no longer essential to
raise taxes as the SPD had pledged in its election campaign.
"A moderate tax increase for those few with very high
incomes or great wealth would be an important contribution to
improving the lives of many people," Nahles told Spiegel Online.
"We'd be able to use that for important investments."
The Christian Democrats (CDU), their Bavarian sister party
the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the SPD are in month-long
coalition talks. The CDU/CSU are opposed to any tax increases.
The two camps have agreed on some issues but if all the
plans were enacted, the federal government would need about 50
billion euros per year in added revenues. Merkel has told both
sides to rework proposals and cut costs. She hopes to have a
government sworn in by Christmas.
Some SPD leaders had dropped demands for tax increases if
additional spending on infrastructure and education could be
paid for without tax hikes.
"The question of a tax increase is still on the agenda for
the SPD," Nahles said. "We've got a lot of pent-up demand in
many areas: education, infrastructure and labour."
The SPD's 472,000 members will be asked to vote on the
coalition agreement and could in theory veto it. Many SPD
members were initially opposed to another grand coalition,
fearful their support could erode further as it did in 2005-09.
"We're not going to agree to any tax increases," said Volker
Bouffier, a leader in the CDU's right wing and state premier of
Hesse. "That's the core of our economic philosophy."
Gabriel told the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper:
"If we can't agree with the CDU/CSU on a more just tax system,
and that appears to be the case at the moment, there are at
least other areas where we can make a difference: minimum wage,
pay equality and dual citizenship."
The SPD has listed 10 demands it called "non-negotiable",
including a minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour, equal pay for
men and women, greater investment in infrastructure and
education, and a common strategy to boost euro zone growth.