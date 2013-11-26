German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) are in the final phase of talks on forming a "grand coalition" government, which is expected to take power shortly before Christmas.

Below is a summary of what the parties have agreed during weeks of negotiations on a range of policy areas, from the economy and Europe, to energy and bank regulation:

LABOUR MARKET

* A nationwide minimum wage to be introduced. SPD demand that it be set at 8.50 euros per hour will be met in some form. What remains unclear is how it will be phased in. An independent commission is to be put in charge of coordinating its introduction.

* Time limits to be placed on temporary work contracts, but a difference of opinion over whether this should be 12 or 24 months.

* Companies must allot 30 percent of non-executive board seats to women from 2016. Listed firms and those with works councils that fail to meet the target would have to leave board seats vacant.

EUROPE

* Preliminary agreement that the European Commission should not decide on the winding up of banks. Instead, the parties have proposed creating a resolution body attached to the council of European finance ministers (Ecofin).

* Agreement that funds from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) should not be directly available for closing banks. Berlin is also backing away from a deal agreed by Merkel in 2012 to allow the ESM to directly recapitalise banks.

* Strong commitment that taxpayers should be shielded from any costs tied to failing banks.

* Renewed push for an EU financial transactions tax (FTT) covering stocks, bonds, currencies and derivative transactions.

* A rejection of all forms of debt mutualisation within the euro zone. Countries must use their own funds for crisis-fighting before expecting external aid.

* Euro states should agree binding reform contracts at European level that ensure competitiveness and sustainable finances.

FINANCIAL REGULATION

* German financial regulator Bafin will be asked to ensure the particularities of some German banks, including savings, development and private banks, are respected when the ECB takes over as euro zone bank supervisor next year.

* Agreement that leverage ratio limits are needed for banks and that the Liikanen proposals to legally separate risky investment activities from traditional lending business should be introduced at European level.

* Parties have agreed to limit speculation in raw materials markets. They favour position limits.

* Germany may decide to introduce national laws to prevent tax avoidance by multinational firms.

* Banks that violate tax laws will be sanctioned, including the possible withdrawal of their banking license.

ENERGY

* The parties have agreed to reduce surcharges imposed on power consumers to fund a transition to green energy. They aim to get revisions to the renewable energy law through parliament by the summer 2014.

* The coalition would cut incentives for onshore wind power in areas where it is abundant but keep feed-in-tariffs for photovoltaic. For offshore wind parks, a degression model that enables operators to get financial help quicker in the early years of a park's development will be extended until 2019.

* It will review exemptions granted by about 2,300 companies who do not have to pay renewable energy surcharges.

* It would keep a moratorium on shale gas fracking and back EU plans to prop up carbon prices by backloading permits.

FOREIGN POLICY

* The parties have acknowledged that the EU may not be able to accept Turkey as a member but made clear that its "privileged relationship" with Ankara should be developed further.

* The parties describe a free trade deal between the EU and U.S. as a "vital project" that must be finalised. But they are seeking "credible and verifiable" commitments from the U.S. on its spying activities to ensure the privacy of German citizens is protected.

* Parties demand that China play a constructive role, in line with its economic and political importance, in helping solve international conflicts within the United Nations.

RENTS/TRANSPORT

* The parties have agreed to tackle rapidly rising rents in big cities by placing caps on the amount landlords can increase rents when new tenants move in.

* The Bavarian CSU won in its push for a motorway toll on drivers of foreign-registered cars. (Compiled by the Berlin bureau)