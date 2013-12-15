BERLIN Dec 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is expected to be sworn in for a third term on Tuesday after the
centre-left Social Democrats, her new junior coalition partners,
voted in favour of a "grand coalition" agreement on Saturday.
Below is a summary of what the parties have agreed on a
range of policy areas, from the economy and Europe, to energy
and bank regulation:
LABOUR MARKET/PENSIONS
* A minimum wage of 8.50 euros will be introduced from the
start of 2015, though there will be exceptions for collective
wage agreements that are already in place until the end of 2016.
From 2017, the minimum wage will be mandatory throughout
Germany.
* Listed companies and those with works councils must allot
30 percent of non-executive board seats to women from 2016. The
parties said they would draw up legislation that would mean
firms that fail to meet the target would have to leave board
seats vacant.
* Companies will no longer be able to employ temporary
workers for longer than 18 months and after 9 months must pay
them the same wages as permanent employees who do the same work.
* The parties agreed to allow people who have worked for 45
years to retire at the age of 63, four years before the legal
retirement age of 67, without facing any penalties. Pensions
will be increased for mothers who had children before 1992.
INVESTMENT
* The parties agreed to spend an extra 23 billion euros over
the next four years, according to conservative and SPD sources.
* They agreed to set aside 3 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) for investment in research.
* The parties agreed to invest 6 billion euros in expanding
all-day schools and day nurseries, SPD sources said.
* They will "substantially increase" investment in transport
infrastructure over the next four years and said they would
finance this by expanding a toll on trucks and introducing a
motorway toll on drivers of foreign-registered cars.
EUROPE
* Preliminary agreement that primary responsibility for
rescuing banks should lie with EU member states, placing high
hurdles on the use of funds from the bloc's common rescue
mechanism.
* The parties back the creation of a European resolution
body for systemically relevant, cross-border banks, and a common
resolution fund financied by bank levies. But until this has
built up sufficient liquidity, individual member states will
have responsibility for dealing with their stricken banks.
* Agreement that funds from the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) should not be directly available for closing banks. Berlin
is also backing away from a deal agreed by Merkel in 2012 to
allow the ESM to directly recapitalise banks.
* Strong commitment that taxpayers should be shielded from
any costs tied to failing banks.
* Renewed push for an EU financial transactions tax (FTT)
covering stocks, bonds, currencies and derivative transactions.
* A rejection of all forms of debt mutualisation within the
euro zone. Countries must use their own funds for
crisis-fighting before expecting external aid.
* Euro states should agree binding reform contracts at
European level that ensure competitiveness and sustainable
finances.
FINANCIAL REGULATION
* German financial regulator Bafin will be asked to ensure
the particularities of some German banks, including savings,
development and private banks, are respected when the ECB takes
over as euro zone bank supervisor next year.
* Agreement that leverage ratio limits are needed for banks
and that the Liikanen proposals to legally separate risky
investment activities from traditional lending business should
be introduced at European level.
* Parties have agreed to limit speculation in raw materials
markets. They favour position limits.
* Germany may decide to introduce national laws to prevent
tax avoidance by multinational firms.
* Banks that violate tax laws will be sanctioned, including
the possible withdrawal of their banking license.
ENERGY
* Power generated from renewable sources will be increased
to 40-45 percent of total production by 2025 and to 55-60
percent by 2035, up from about 25 percent now. The range will be
set in law.
* Reductions will be made to some subsidies for green
energy, the cost of which is passed on to power consumers, to
make the energy transition affordable. Aim to get revisions to
the renewable energy law through parliament by the summer 2014.
* The coalition will cut incentives for onshore wind power
in areas where it is abundant but keep feed-in-tariffs for
photovoltaic. For offshore wind parks, a degression model that
enables operators to get financial help quicker in the early
years of a park's development will be extended until 2019.
* It will review exemptions granted to companies who do not
have to pay renewable energy surcharges.
* It will keep a moratorium on shale gas fracking and back
EU plans to prop up carbon prices by backloading permits.
FOREIGN POLICY
* The parties have acknowledged that the EU may not be able
to accept Turkey as a member but made clear its "privileged
relationship" with Ankara should be developed further.
* The parties describe a free trade deal between the EU and
U.S. as a "key project" that must be finalised. But they said
they would seek to ensure EU data and consumer protection
standards as well as social, environmental and food standards,
are upheld.
* Parties demand that China play a constructive role, in
line with its economic and political importance, in helping
solve international conflicts within the United Nations.
TRANSPORT
* The parties have agreed to expand a toll on trucks,
currently charged on motorways, to all national highways. That
could bring in an extra 2.3 billion euros a year.
* The parties also agreed to introduce a motorway toll on
drivers on foreign-registered cars and said they expected a law
on this to be passed in 2014.
