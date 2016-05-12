* SPD support sagging as migrant crisis pushes voters right
* SPD base fed up with compromises made in Merkel coalition
* Germany faces parliamentary elections next year
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, May 12 A no-nonsense cleaning lady who
humiliated the leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) on
camera by accusing him of selling out to Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives has galvanised a party rank-and-file
desperate for a leftward shift.
Sigmar Gabriel, dogged by ill health and forced to quash
rumours he will quit, is under unprecedented pressure but moving
left would ratchet up tensions within Germany's ruling coalition
where the SPD is junior partner to Merkel's conservatives.
With the conservatives also split on how to respond to a
surge in support for right-wing populists, several major
policies - ranging from a U.S.-EU trade deal to energy laws and
steps to deal with the influx of more than one million migrants
over the past year - are at stake.
At a party event this week, union official Susanne Neumann
accused Gabriel - who is vice-chancellor and economy minister -
of ignoring the problems of ordinary Germans struggling to find
secure work and earn a decent wage. She made short shrift of his
case that it was the fault of Merkel's conservatives.
"So why do you stay with the conservatives?" asked Neumann
to loud cheers and applause from the audience.
Gabriel's argument that he can achieve more in government
than in opposition has fallen on deaf ears as his party
languishes at historic lows around 20 percent and the right-wing
Alternative for Germany (AfD) gains from the migrant crisis.
This week's shock resignation by Austrian Social Democrat
Chancellor Werner Faymann due to splits in his party and the
impact of the migrant crisis has also shaken the Germany's SPD.
"What is tearing apart Austria's Social Democrats also
threatens the SPD. For every migrant who arrives in the country,
the Social Democrats lose voters," wrote Die Welt daily.
'NO MORE MERKEL'
Neumann's solution, to ditch the grand coalition, has drawn
support. It spurred Matthias Miersch, head of leftist lawmakers
in the SPD, to warn in Bild daily that the Austrian experience
showed the results of a 'grand coalition' becoming the norm.
"We must get out of the grand coalition after the next
parliamentary election - that is clear," Miersch told Bild.
There is no sign that Gabriel will walk out of government
and experts say he would be foolish to rule out coalition
options. Instead, he seems to be stepping up the rhetoric to
keep the left on side.
In the last week alone, Gabriel has played to his party base
by raising doubts about a U.S.-EU trade deal and by striking a
different tone from conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Greek debt relief.
Other policies which could be hit by coalition strife are an
integration law which still has to go to cabinet and plans to
cut CO2 emissions and possibly exit coal. Ties with Turkey, a
key partner in the migrant crisis, are also a flashpoint.
There are also questions about whether Gabriel, 56, is the
right man to lead his centre-left party into next year's federal
election against Merkel, who remains popular despite waning
support for her conservative bloc.
Though a rousing speaker, Gabriel has a reputation for being
unreliable and changing his mind. A bout of shingles which
forced him to cancel a high-profile trip to Iran seemed to stoke
speculation about his future at the weekend.
Although the speculation is damaging, jettisoning Gabriel
now could backfire as it would smack of "last-minute panic",
said Oskar Niedermayer of Berlin's Free University.
(Additional reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Madeline
Chambers; Editing by Gareth Jones)