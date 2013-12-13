* SPD vote seen paving way for new Merkel-led government
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Dec 13 Nearly three months since an
election forced her into coalition talks with rival Social
Democrats (SPD), Angela Merkel is on the verge of securing a
third term, a feat achieved by only two other German chancellors
in the post-war era.
But her new government, to be sworn in next week once
grassroots SPD members have given a green light, begins life
with low expectations and modest ambitions, its policy plans
condemned by economists at the country's largest bank as a
"launchpad to the past".
Merkel's first two terms were shaped by the global financial
crisis and acute turmoil in the euro zone. She has emerged as
Europe's dominant leader, earning plaudits for her steady "step
by step" management style and bragging rights for the strength
of the German economy.
Her third term may be less spectacular and more domestically
focused. The SPD, traumatised by its first coalition with Merkel
from 2005-2009 and with one eye already on the next vote in
2017, could prove a more difficult partner this time around.
Merkel, by agreeing to a left-leaning policy programme in
order to lure the SPD, could take much of the blame if German
economic growth slows further, unemployment continues to edge up
and industry loses competitiveness to more nimble rivals.
"I don't know how the last grand coalition would have ended
if the global financial crisis hadn't forced us to cooperate," a
top Merkel aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "This
one will be even more difficult to handle."
On Saturday, the final hurdle to her new "grand coalition"
government is expected to fall, when the results of a referendum
of close to 475,000 SPD party members are unveiled.
That should pave the way for announcements on a new cabinet
on Sunday: conservative veteran Wolfgang Schaeuble is widely
expected to return as finance minister, with Frank-Walter
Steinmeier and Sigmar Gabriel of the SPD seen likely to become
foreign and economy ministers, respectively.
DOMESTIC FOCUS
On Tuesday, Merkel would then be formally elected in a vote
in the Bundestag lower house, becoming the third chancellor
after Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl to secure three terms.
The next day she is expected to travel to Paris for a
meeting with French President Francois Hollande before heading
to Brussels for an EU summit, at which leaders must clinch an
elusive deal on the bloc's ambitious "banking union" project.
In the new year however, Merkel's focus will shift back to
the domestic front. By Easter, the "grand coalition" wants to
agree a reform of Germany's complex renewable energy law, blamed
for soaring electricity costs.
By the summer, reforms of the pension system - more generous
payouts for mothers and exceptions to the 67-year retirement age
- must be pushed through, and progress made on introducing a
minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour.
It is these measures, and the lack of meaningful
"growth-friendly" investments, that have German industry
worried.
Deutsche Bank economists have said the 185-page policy
blueprint agreed by Merkel and the SPD contains "too many
treats, too little growth stimulus, no structural reforms".
Measures such as a minimum wage, if they boost domestic
demand, will help counter international criticism that Germany
has not done enough to reduce its giant current account surplus
- one symptom of an unbalanced world economy.
But Deutsche is not alone in worrying about what it will
mean at home.
"We have had a stellar labour market performance to this
point, but turning back the clock on some hard fought reforms
from the Schroeder era can change that situation," said Elga
Bartsch of Morgan Stanley, referring to the welfare and labour
market changes pushed through by Merkel's SPD predecessor.
"In my mind the German economy is not as strong as some
people think it is," she added. Morgan Stanley is forecasting
growth of just 0.4 percent this year and 1.4 percent next, not
the kind of expansion one has come to expect from Europe's top
economy.
"PERMANENT CONFLICT"
The long legislative agenda is likely to preoccupy the
ruling parties through much of 2014, forcing them to set aside
their differences and work together.
But Merkel's last coalition with the SPD showed that
internal rivalries may be hard to keep under wraps for long.
Even if the SPD leadership has convinced the rank-and-file
to join forces with Merkel, they are doing so grudgingly.
Party chairman Gabriel will face constant pressure from
below - including from powerful voices outside the government
like SPD state premier Hannelore Kraft - to impose the party's
policies on the new government.
With a left-leaning majority in the Bundestag - together the
SPD, Greens and far-left Linke party hold 320 of the 631 seats -
the implicit threat of rebellion will hang over the government
like a cloud that darkens as the 2017 election approaches.
"Expect permanent conflict," said Frank Decker, a political
scientist at Bonn University. These parties are rivals. It won't
be harmonious."