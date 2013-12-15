BERLIN Dec 15 Angela Merkel is expected to name
Ursula von der Leyen as her new defence minister when she
presents her cabinet list on Sunday, a surprise choice that
could vault the ambitious ally into the lead as the front runner
to succeed the chancellor.
Merkel, 59, will begin her third term on Tuesday - three
months after winning the September 22 election - after her
junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats, voted on
Saturday to join her in a "grand coalition".
Even though the normally cautious Merkel has an aversion to
the unexpected, she pulled a rabbit out of her hat in picking
the spirited von der Leyen to lead the defence ministry, one of
the top jobs in her cabinet with one of the biggest budgets.
Merkel has no designated successor and has denied
speculation she would step down midway through her next term.
But the remarkable turn of events for von der Leyen will revive
all that if the 55-year-old manages to master the male-dominated
bastion as Germany's first woman defence minister.
"Those who know von der Leyen know she's got the toughness
needed for the difficult job," wrote Bild am Sonntag columnist
Michael Backhaus on Sunday. "Merkel showed a lot of courage
picking von der Leyen, courage she lacked in the negotiations."
Von der Leyen is a controversial figure in the conservative
wing of Merkel's Christian Democrats for openly defying the
chancellor on women's rights. She wanted to be Foreign Minister
but it went to the SPD as did her current job, Labour Minister.
A trained gynaecologist who served as Family Minister in the
first "grand coalition" with the SPD from 2005 to 2009, von der
Leyen reportedly turned down Merkel's initial offer to lead the
lowly Health Ministry - a risky gambit that paid off.
On Saturday speculation in Berlin was first rampant that she
would be Interior Minister before reports later emerged that she
would replace Thomas de Maiziere as Defence Minister.
MERKEL'S OTHER CABINET PICKS
Fluent in English and French, von der Leyen his among the
CDU's most popular politicians despite the animosity from its
conservative wing for her efforts to modernise the party.
Proposals for a formal, binding quota for more women in top
positions in companies, for instance, have drawn criticism.
Her popularity stems from an engaging speaking style,
down-to-earth manner and the determined way in which she has
pushed the CDU towards the centre. Her signature issue was
creating more childcare facilities in a country of stay-at-home
mothers.
A mother of seven who was born in Brussels and lived in
Britain and the United States, she grew up surrounded by
politics. Her father Ernst Albrecht was a CDU state premier for
Lower Saxony from 1976 to 1990. A rarity in German politics, she
came to it late when she was 42 after a career in medicine.
Merkel also surprised Germany four years ago by picking
Wolfgang Schaeuble as Finance Minister, a post the 71-year-old
is widely expected to retain as one of the country's most
popular post-war finance ministers.
Her other cabinet picks due later on Sunday evening (1700
GMT) include: de Maiziere as Interior Minister, Hermann Groehe
as Health Minister, Johanna Wanka will stay as Education
Minister and Peter Altmaier will become her chief of staff.
The CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union
(CSU), is expected to name Alexander Dobrindt as Transport
Minister, Hans-Peter Friedrich will be Agriculture Minister and
Dagmar Woehrl as Development Minister.
SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel formally announced the six SPD
ministers on Sunday: Gabriel himself will be Economy Minister
and Vice Chancellor, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be Foreign
Minister, Andrea Nahles will be Labour Minister, Heiko Maas will
be Justice Minister, Manuela Schweisig will be Family Minister
and Barbara Hendricks will be Environment Minister.