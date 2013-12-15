* Von der Leyen surprise choice for one of top jobs
* Family minister 2005-2009, labour minister 2009-2013
* One of CDU's most popular leaders but conservative wing
wary
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Dec 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
named Ursula von der Leyen as her new defence minister on
Sunday, a surprising choice that could vault the ambitious ally
into the lead as the front runner to one day succeed the
chancellor.
Merkel, 59, will begin her third term on Tuesday - three
months after winning the Sept. 22 election - now that her junior
coalition partners, the Social Democrats, voted on Saturday to
join her in a "grand coalition".
Even though Merkel has an aversion to the unexpected, she
pulled a rabbit out of her hat in picking the spirited von der
Leyen to lead defence, one of the top jobs in her cabinet with a
33-billion-euro budget.
"Those who know her know that she has always had an interest
in international issues alongside social policies," Merkel told
a news conference. "It's an exciting job filled with challenges
that I'm confident she'll master very well."
Merkel has no designated successor and has denied
speculation she would step down midway through her next term.
But the remarkable turn of events will revive all that if the
55-year-old von der Leyen is successful as Germany's first woman
defence minister.
"Those who know von der Leyen know she's got the toughness
needed for the difficult job," wrote Bild am Sonntag columnist
Michael Backhaus on Sunday. "Merkel showed a lot of courage
picking von der Leyen, courage she lacked in the negotiations."
Von der Leyen is a controversial figure in the conservative
wing of Merkel's Christian Democrats, in part for openly defying
the chancellor on women's rights as labour minister in a
riveting battle that erupted five months before the election.
She forced Merkel to make concessions in her opposition to
binding quotas for women on company boards by threatening to
break ranks and back an opposition bill - seen as an act of
betrayal in conservative circles because it would have
embarrassed Merkel.
Von der Leyen only backed down at the last minute after she
and fellow rebels extracted from the party a promise to include
a quota in its election program - which was later incorporated
in the coalition agreement.
Von der Leyen had aspirations to be foreign minister but it
went to the SPD as did her current job.
A gynaecologist who served as family minister in the first
"grand coalition" with the SPD from 2005 to 2009, von der Leyen
reportedly turned down Merkel's initial offer to lead the lowly
Health Ministry - a risky gambit that paid off.
On Saturday speculation in Berlin was first rampant that she
would be interior minister before reports later emerged that she
would replace Thomas de Maiziere as defence minister. He was
once seen as a successor to Merkel but fell out of favour over a
procurement scandal that cost 680 million euros.
The defence minister is in charge of a massive organisation
with 185,000 soldiers and 70,000 civilian employees.
MERKEL'S OTHER CABINET PICKS
Fluent in English and French, von der Leyen is among the
CDU's most popular politicians despite the animosity from its
conservative wing for her efforts to modernise the party.
Proposals for a formal, binding quota for more women in top
positions in companies, for instance, have drawn criticism.
Her popularity stems from an engaging speaking style,
down-to-earth manner and the determined way in which she has
pushed the CDU towards the centre. Her signature issue was
creating more childcare facilities in a country of stay-at-home
mothers.
A mother of seven who was born in Brussels and lived in
Britain and the United States, she grew up surrounded by
politics. Her father Ernst Albrecht was a CDU state premier for
Lower Saxony from 1976 to 1990. A rarity in German politics, she
came to it late when she was 42 after a career in medicine.
Merkel surprised Germany four years ago by picking Wolfgang
Schaeuble as finance minister, a post the 71-year-old has
retained as one of the country's most popular post-war finance
ministers. She praised Schaeuble's experience.
"His name stands for euro stability and I'm glad that he's
continuing," Merkel said.
Her other cabinet picks included: de Maiziere as interior
minister, Hermann Groehe as health minister, Johanna Wanka will
stay as education minister and Peter Altmaier, the former
environment minister, will become her chief of staff.
The CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union
(CSU), named Alexander Dobrindt as transport minister,
Hans-Peter Friedrich will be agriculture minister and Gerd
Mueller development minister.
SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel formally announced the six SPD
ministers on Sunday: Gabriel himself will be economy minister
and vice chancellor, Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be foreign
minister, Andrea Nahles will be labour minister, Heiko Maas will
be justice minister, Manuela Schweisig will be family minister
and Barbara Hendricks will be environment minister.
Joerg Asmussen, a highly regarded executive board member of
the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, agreed to return to
Berlin to be deputy labour minister for "purely private family
reasons".