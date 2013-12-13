BERLIN Dec 13 Wolfgang Schaeuble will remain finance minister in Angela Merkel's new coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD), party sources said on Friday.

Merkel is on the verge of securing a third term as chancellor but is awaiting a green light from a poll of grassroots SPD members. Results of the referendum are expected on Saturday.

Sources also confirmed that SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel would lead a ministry responsible for the economy and energy policy, while fellow SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier would return as foreign minister, a post he held between 2005 and 2009.