BERLIN Dec 13 Wolfgang Schaeuble will remain
finance minister in Angela Merkel's new coalition government
with the Social Democrats (SPD), party sources said on Friday.
Merkel is on the verge of securing a third term as
chancellor but is awaiting a green light from a poll of
grassroots SPD members. Results of the referendum are expected
on Saturday.
Sources also confirmed that SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel would
lead a ministry responsible for the economy and energy policy,
while fellow SPD member Frank-Walter Steinmeier would return as
foreign minister, a post he held between 2005 and 2009.