* Schaeuble stays on as finance minister
* SPD's Steinmeier returns as foreign minister
* New government aims to start work after SPD members' vote
BERLIN, Dec 13 Angela Merkel has ceded control
of Germany's controversial shift from nuclear to renewable
energy to her Social Democrat(SPD) rivals, who will take charge
of ministries responsible for the environment and energy,
according to SPD sources.
Merkel is on the verge of securing a third term as
chancellor but is awaiting a green light from a poll of close to
475,000 grassroots SPD members. Results of the vote are expected
on Saturday, allowing the new government to start next week.
One of its top priorities will be a reform of the complex
renewable energy law, which has sent costs for consumers soaring
because of generous incentives for solar and wind power.
The "grand coalition" government of Merkel's conservatives
and the SPD has pledged to agree the reform by Easter.
SPD sources told Reuters SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel would
lead a ministry responsible for economy and energy policy, and
SPD treasurer Barbara Hendricks would replace Peter Altmaier, of
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), as environment minister.
The surprise move gives Merkel's rivals control of the
biggest domestic policy initiative of her second term, yet may
also deflect any future blame from the chancellor, should the
energy shift falter or prove deeply unpopular.
SPD sources added the CDU's Wolfgang Schaeuble would remain
finance minister, while the SPD's Frank-Walter Steinmeier would
return as foreign minister, a post he held between 2005 and
2009. SPD General Secretary Andrea Nahles would take the post of
labour minister and the SPD's Heiko Maas that of Justice
Minister.
Germany's nuclear exit was accelerated by Merkel after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011. The last reactor is
due to be taken off the grid by 2022.
The new government faces a delicate balancing act, reducing
the incentives to help industry, while ensuring investment in
renewables does not grind to a halt.
Subsidies for renewable energy are largely paid for by
households, whose bills have almost doubled over the past decade
and are now the second-highest in Europe. Heavy electricity
users such as cement, steel and chemical plants are exempt from
the surcharge to keep them from being priced out of global
markets.
The renewables law has got Germany into hot water with
Brussels however, on suspicion it infringes competition laws.
The European Commission is to open an investigation into the
law, according to a draft letter sent by EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia to the German government and seen
by Reuters.
The Commission can ask a government to recover aid granted
to companies if this is found to have breached EU rules.