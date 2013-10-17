* SPD leaders unanimous in supporting talks with Merkel
* Formal negotiations expected to begin on Wednesday
* Parties say compromise possible on minimum wage
By Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen
BERLIN, Oct 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) agreed
on Thursday to begin formal negotiations on a grand coalition
government that is likely to ramp up public investment and
introduce a minimum wage.
Leaders from both camps told reporters after a three-hour
meeting in Berlin that there was enough common ground to try to
reprise the right-left partnership which ruled Germany between
2005 and 2009, in Merkel's first term.
Crucially, SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel said senior
negotiators from his party had been unanimous in supporting
talks with Merkel.
That increases the likelihood that Gabriel will be able to
win over those in his party who have argued against entering
another coalition with Merkel since the SPD came a distant
second to her conservatives in an election last month.
If, as expected, he secures the backing of some 200 senior
SPD members at a meeting set for Sunday, full negotiations to
agree coalition policies and cabinet posts in a new government
would begin on Wednesday. They could last more than a month.
"We are convinced that we can find sensible solutions for
both sides, and most of all for the country, even on disputed
questions," Gabriel said.
German voters, international investors and Berlin's European
allies have mostly been expecting a grand coalition. Few expect
an eventual partnership deal with the SPD to greatly alter
Merkel's cautious domestic and foreign policy agenda.
The chancellor's conservative bloc - her Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the
Christian Social Union (CSU) - emerged as the strongest
political force in the Sept. 22 election. But they fell several
seats short of a parliamentary majority, forcing them to seek a
coalition ally.
The SPD was seen as the most likely partner from the start,
but its experience during the last grand coalition has tempered
the enthusiasm of grassroots members. In 2009, after four years
of governing with Merkel, the SPD plunged to its worst election
result since World War Two.
The chancellor flirted briefly with the idea of a coalition
with the environmentalist Greens. But when those talks broke
down earlier this week, a grand coalition seemed all but
inevitable.
Such a partnership would enjoy an overwhelming majority in
the Bundestag lower house of parliament and find it easier to
push legislation through the Bundesrat upper house, where the
governments of Germany's 16 federal states are represented.
SMOOTHER AFFAIR
On central themes, such as the euro zone crisis and a plan
to give up nuclear energy, the differences between the parties
are small.
More contentious is the SPD's demand for a nationwide
minimum hourly wage of 8.50 euros. But even on this,
participants in Thursday's inter-party talks indicated that
compromise was possible.
"We have a joint goal of seeing a sensible minimum wage
ruling. I am sure we will find a result," said Hermann Groehe,
the CDU general secretary.
Although the participants stressed in public that no firm
policy compromises had yet been sealed, sources close to the
talks said the two sides had gone into some detail on what a
minimum wage deal might look like.
A loose agreement on boosting public investment in
infrastructure, education and research had also been reached,
according to the sources. The SPD has wanted to fund such
investments through higher taxes on the rich but the CDU/CSU has
ruled this out and must now propose other sources of revenue.
In the last round of exploratory talks on Monday, the
parties had appeared to make little progress in overcoming their
differences.
But the meeting on Thursday was a smoother affair. Powerful
regional SPD leader Hannelore Kraft, who has expressed doubts
about a grand coalition since the election, made clear to the
group that she now supported such a partnership.
Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU, with whom Kraft had clashed
on Monday, described an atmosphere of "clear mutual trust" and
said the parties had agreed that growth, financial stability and
employment would be priorities for a new government.
"We believe that we will be able to find common answers to
these huge themes in a joint coalition pact," he said. "And that
is why it is right to enter coalition talks on Wednesday."