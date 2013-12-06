BERLIN Dec 6 More than one in three members of
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) has already voted
on a proposed coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, ensuring the internal party referendum will be
valid.
Merkel easily won an election in September, but came up just
short of a parliamentary majority, forcing her to find a
coalition partner.
After a month of talks with the SPD, the two camps clinched
a coalition agreement that includes a 185-page policy blueprint
for a new government.
But due to deep reservations within the SPD rank-and-file
about entering another coalition with the conservatives, SPD
leaders agreed to put the deal to a vote of their 474,000
members.
For the vote to be valid, 20 percent of SPD members needed
to participate. Results are due by Dec. 15.
Almost 200,000 members had submitted their postal ballot by
Friday lunch time, according to a letter by SPD General
Secretary Andrea Nahles seen by Reuters on Friday, easily
beating the participation rate needed to make the vote count.
SPD members are widely expected to approve the deal despite
reservations.
On Friday, several SPD luminaries, including former
Chancellors Helmut Schmidt and Gerhard Schroeder, urged the
party to back a "grand coalition", publishing a one-page ad in
mass-daily Bild entitled "responsibility for Germany and
Europe".
The SPD won policy compromises from the conservatives in
some important areas such as a nationwide minimum wage,
investment in education and infrastructure and relaxed rules on
dual citizenship but had to cede ground on other policies.
Clearing another potential hurdle, Germany's Constitutional
Court in Karlsruhe on Friday rejected an injunction seeking to
stop the SPD ballot on the grounds that it was unconstitutional
to give SPD members more say than other voters.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by
Noah Barkin)