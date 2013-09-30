BERLIN, Sept 30 Forming a new German government
could take until January, warned a senior member of the
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, adding that her
party - which holds preliminary talks with Angela Merkel's
conservatives on Friday - won't be rushed.
The chancellor is searching for a new coalition partner,
after falling just short of an absolute majority in an election
on Sept. 22, but faces difficult and protracted negotiations
with a cautious opposition.
"No one can say when we might get to the point where a
government can be formed -- it could be December or January,"
SPD General Secretary Andrea Nahles told a news conference. "We
won't be rushed."
The centre-left party agreed last week to put any decision
to enter a grand coalition with Merkel to a poll of its members.
Countering hopes that this could come before the SPD's annual
congress in mid-November, Nahles said it could take longer.