BERLIN Oct 20 Senior members of Germany's
Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to the launch of coalition
talks with Angela Merkel next week, after leaders promised them
they would wring concessions from the German chancellor
including a nationwide minimum wage.
The majority of the 200 SPD members polled backed a
statement agreeing to the start of formal talks with Merkel's
conservatives on a number of conditions. Thirty one members
voted against, sources at the vote told Reuters.
Merkel's conservative bloc emerged as the strongest
political force in the Sept. 22 election but fell just shy of
parliamentary majority, forcing the chancellor to seek a
coalition ally. The SPD must win over grassroots members
sceptical of repeating the "grand coalition" they served in with
Merkel from 2005-2009.