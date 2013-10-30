* Main parties hold 2nd round of high-level coalition talks
* Deal on financial transaction levy advances negotiations
* Next German government would push tax at EU summit
By Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Oct 30 Germany's next government will
renew a push for a financial transactions tax, Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) agreed at
a second round of coalition talks on Wednesday.
With Merkel's outgoing centre-right government and the SPD
having broadly agreed on EU policy during the euro zone crisis,
the transactions tax provided an early opportunity to inject
some momentum into their tricky coalition talks.
Germany's two main political forces began formal
post-election talks last week aimed at clinching a new "grand
coalition" government by Christmas, after 16 working groups
forge compromises on a wide range of issues including Europe.
"We agreed to push ahead with the financial transactions
tax," SPD negotiator Martin Schulz, president of the European
Parliament, said after a meeting of the main group of 77
negotiators from Merkel's Christian Democrats, their Bavarian
Christian Social Union allies and the SPD.
Plans for 11 European Union states to tax banks about 35
billion euros a year - partly in return for getting assistance
from taxpayers during the financial crisis - face stiff
opposition from other EU states, especially Britain.
But Germany, one of the main backers of the so-called "FTT",
remains determined to introduce the measure swiftly.
"We believe that with the strength of the 'grand coalition'
we can bring this process to a conclusion. "When a government is
formed and gets to work in the coming weeks, it will launch this
initiative at the next European summit," said Schulz.
"What's new is that three big parties in a grand coalition
are going to put this on the agenda and give it a push," said
Herbert Reul, the CDU's lead negotiator on Europe.
WARNING FROM EU LAWYERS
EU lawyers say the plan is illegal because it exceeds member
states' jurisdiction for taxation, could damage
non-participating EU countries and would be an obstacle to the
free movement of capital and services in the single market.
Banks have lobbied furiously against the plan, which could
be scaled back by lowering the standard tax rate on transactions
from 0.1 percent in the original blueprint drafted by Brussels
and by introducing it more gradually.
In Brussels, the press office of European Commissioner
Algirdas Semeta, who is in charge of tax policy, said the EU's
executive body was "ready to support negotiations in every way
it can to facilitate an ambitious agreement on the FTT".
"The 11 member states now need to give the political push
needed to converge on what they finally want to implement, with
the shortest possible delay," the office said in a statement.
German coalition talks have not tackled the SPD's earlier
demands for common euro zone bond issuance, to which Merkel is
sharply opposed. The SPD dropped it from its platform for the
September election because of legal difficulties in Germany.
The centre-right and centre-left cannot agree either on SPD
proposals for a debt redemption fund to help reduce borrowing
costs for struggling euro zone states like Greece, which Merkel
also believes would risk unfairly burdening German taxpayers.
Merkel romped to victory in the Sept. 22 election but the
conservatives' longtime Free Democratic partner failed to gain
enough votes to return to parliament, forcing them to turn to
the SPD to establish a new coalition majority.