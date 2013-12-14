BERLIN Dec 14 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining a "grand coalition"
with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats
on Saturday, clearing the way for a new government to take
office on Tuesday.
The SPD said that 76 percent of its grassroots members who
took part in a postal ballot voted in a referendum in favour of
joining a right-left coalition with the conservatives.
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister
party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), won the Sept. 22
election but fell short of a majority. They need a partner and
spent much of the last three months negotiating a coalition
agreement with the SPD, a distant second in September.
The leaders of the three parties will announce the 15
members of the cabinet on Sunday. The coalition agreement is due
to be signed on Monday and Merkel's new government could be
sworn into office on Tuesday.