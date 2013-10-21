* Merkel had promised during campaign to pay down debt
* Talks on grand coalition to begin on Wednesday
* Rising tax revenues give new government more wiggle room
BERLIN, Oct 21 Angela Merkel's conservatives
have backed away from a campaign pledge to use future budget
surpluses to pay down German debt, as they search for new
sources of revenue to fund billions of euros in investments
sought by their likely coalition partner.
On the campaign trail, Merkel repeatedly highlighted plans
by her Christian Democrats (CDU) to begin paying down Germany's
1.3 trillion euro debt pile from 2015 as a sign of fiscal
responsibility.
But days before a first round of coalition negotiations with
the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), one of her top deputies
made clear that this was no longer a firm goal.
"What is firm is that we are saying we don't want any new
borrowing from 2015," CDU General Secretary Hermann Groehe said
after a meeting of party leaders in Berlin. "Everything else
will depend on the big picture, on economic developments and
other factors."
Merkel's policy shift is likely to be welcomed by Germany's
European partners, who have urged Berlin to loosen its purse
strings. The hope is that this will boost domestic demand,
leading to a rise in German imports from struggling southern
euro zone members and easing trade imbalances in the 17-nation
currency bloc.
The SPD has made greater public investments in
infrastructure, education and research a condition for a
coalition deal with Merkel, whose conservatives emerged as the
strongest political force in a Sept. 22 election but need a
partner to govern.
The centre-left party, which came in a distant second in the
vote, had wanted to raise income tax on top earners to pay for
these new investments, which economists estimate could total
about 20 billion euros a year. But since the CDU has ruled out
tax hikes, the onus is now on Merkel to find other ways to
cobble together the necessary funds.
"Symbolically this is a fairly significant shift by the
CDU," said Eckart Tuchtfeld, an economist at Commerzbank.
"Perhaps it was not unexpected given the need to find
compromises in a grand coalition. But I'm still surprised how
fast the change has come."
According to the most recent projections from the finance
ministry, Germany's budget surplus over the 2015-17 period will
total roughly 15 billion euros.
With tax revenues rising at a faster pace than forecast,
this total could be even higher, giving a new government more
wiggle room to pay for a laundry list of spending initiatives,
that also includes higher pensions for mothers and subsidies for
stay-at-home parents.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by
Noah Barkin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)