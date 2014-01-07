BERLIN Jan 7 Boxes filled with bananas and
cocaine were delivered to five Berlin supermarkets in what
police on Tuesday called a "logistical error" by drug smugglers.
Supermarket staff discovered the containers with a total of
140 kg of cocaine on Monday shortly before the fruit went on
sale to the public, police and customs investigators said.
It was the largest discovery of cocaine in Germany's capital
in about 15 years and has an estimated black market value of 6
million euros, according to police.
"We were of course surprised," senior police officer Olaf
Schremm, who heads the local drug investigation department, told
reporters. "I don't know where the mistake was in the
perpetrators' delivery chain."
The banana cartons, part of a consignment of 1,134 boxes,
were brought by ship from Colombia to Hamburg and delivered to a
fruit wholesaler in Berlin. Cocaine was found in seven of them,
Schremm said.
The boxes were eventually delivered to five supermarkets in
the Berlin area, but investigators said the intended destination
of the cocaine was unclear.
Masked officers in bulletproof vests showed the seized boxes
to media. The cocaine will be stored and eventually destroyed.
Drugs are often smuggled in container ships from South
America to Europe, the police said, adding that it is very
difficult to keep track of thousands of containers which are
stored in the port of Hamburg for only a short time.
"At the end of the day, it's beyond one's control," Schremm
said.
German authorities say drug smugglers use air mail or
couriers to import cocaine more often than ships. In 2012,
investigators seized 1.26 tonnes of cocaine in total.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Madeline Chambers and
Mike Collett-White)