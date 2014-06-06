BERLIN, June 6 The German government has no current plans to sell its stake in Commerzbank, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Friday.

The spokeswoman was asked about its plans for the stake following a report in German magazine Bilanz that said France's Societe Generale and Spain's Banco Santander were each mulling a tie-up with Germany's second largest lender.

The report said a delegation from Societe Generale had met with representatives of the German government to talk about the stake. Commerzbank was bailed out by the government during the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)