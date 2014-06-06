BRIEF-Cornerstone Insurance posts FY group loss before taxation of 1.26 bln naira
* FY group loss before taxation of 1.26 billion naira versus profit 1.84 billion naira year ago
BERLIN, June 6 The German government has no current plans to sell its stake in Commerzbank, a spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Friday.
The spokeswoman was asked about its plans for the stake following a report in German magazine Bilanz that said France's Societe Generale and Spain's Banco Santander were each mulling a tie-up with Germany's second largest lender.
The report said a delegation from Societe Generale had met with representatives of the German government to talk about the stake. Commerzbank was bailed out by the government during the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
* FY group loss before taxation of 1.26 billion naira versus profit 1.84 billion naira year ago
* Says Q1 net profit up 40.6 percent y/y at 106.3 million yuan ($15.44 million)