* German companies plan cooperation on commodity sourcing
* Will consider investment in commodity projects
* Aim to secure commodity supply for German industry
HAMBURG, Jan 30 Twelve German companies
have joined the new German alliance aimed at securing raw
materials supplies in the face of growing competition for key
commodities, the Federation of German industry BDI said on
Monday.
In October 2010, Germany's government approved a new
commodities strategy aimed at helping German industry secure
supplies in the face of intense competition from China and other
newly-industrialised countries which will include partnerships
with supplier countries and greater cooperation between German
commodity consumers.
A series of major German companies have been involved in
talks about a project lad by German industrial association BDI
to invest in foreign commodity projects and 12 have now agreed
to join, the BDI said.
The founding members are copper producer Aurubis,
chemical groups BASF, Bayer, Evonik
Industries, Wacker Chemie < WCHG.DE> and Chemetall;
carmakers BMW and Daimler ; steelmakers
Georgsmarienhütte Holding, Stahl-Holding-Saar, ThyssenKrupp
<TKAG.DE > and electronics group Bosch.
"We are working together to build up a powerful corporation
which will provide long-term improvements to Germany's raw
material supplies," said BDI vice president Ulrich Grillo.
Grillo is head of one of Germany's leading zinc processing
groups Grillo-Werke AG.
"The alliance has the goal of taking shareholdings in
commodity projects to achieve a long-term improvement in the
supply of raw materials to industry," Grillo said.
"The commodity alliance will become involved in projects at
an early phase which seek and assess reserves so as to give
German companies the option of sourcing (raw materials) or
taking shareholdings," Grillo added.
In specific cases the alliance may itself invest in projects
to develop commodity reserves, he said.
The first phase of the alliance will involve clarification
of legal and organisational questions and creating the corporate
structure, the BDI said.
The establishment phase of the project is being supported by
the Boston Consulting Group, Egon Zehnder, Hogan Lovells and
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which will initially provide advice
without payment, the BDI said.
The chief executive of the alliance is Dierk Paskert,
previously an executive board member of German energy group EON
.
The BDI said previously the alliance will focus on projects
to secure supply of non-energy commodities, especially rare
earths.
Consumers in many industrial countries have noted with
concern how commodity-hungry China has been buying up supplies,
especially with major deals in Africa.
There has also been major concern that China will restrict
its own exports of rare earths used in a wide range of
industries.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by James Jukwey)