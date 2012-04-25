* Aims to invest in commodity projects
* Bank funding often difficult for long-term projects
HAMBURG, April 25 An alliance of German
companies set up to secure raw materials supplies, is planning
to launch a fund to attract up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
to invest in commodity projects, its director was quoted as
saying in a German newspaper.
The alliance, which aims initially to invest in exploration
for rare-earth metals, wants to create the fund because
long-term projects such as these are sometimes only able to
attract bank finance in later stages, alliance director Dierk
Paskert told Wednesday's Financial Times Deutschland.
The German government's commodities strategy aims to help
industry secure supplies in the face of intense competition from
China and other newly industrialised countries. It includes
partnerships with supplier countries and greater cooperation
between German commodity consumers.
Twelve major German companies including copper producer
Aurubis and chemical groups BASF joined the
alliance in January.
The group will seek to take shareholdings in commodity
exploration projects, but not in companies already listed on
equity markets, Paskert said.
Early projects could be set up in Kazakhstan and Mongolia,
two countries with which the German government has agreed raw
material cooperation, he said. Other long-term projects were
possible in regions such as Canada, Australia and South America.
The alliance is seeking more mid-sized German companies to
join and in the long term it is possible membership could be
opened to non-German companies, he said. Non-German companies
with manufacturing operations in Germany can already join.
The alliance is considering setting up expert groups for
specific commodity sectors, but will need clearance from German
anti-trust authorities first.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Erica Billingham)